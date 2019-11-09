Huge attendance at St Farnan’s PPS awards night

A capacity crowd attended the annual awards night at St. Farnan’s Post-Primary School in Prosperous on October 24.

Principal, Mr. Eddie Collins, extended a warm welcome to all to the event at which over 200 students received awards for their excellence in academic subjects, extracurricular activities and attendance, as well as a number of special categories.

The prize for the best academic achievement at Junior Certificate level, went to Mark O’Rourke while the prize for outstanding achievement in the Leaving Certificate was awarded to Max Baldwin.

Many of the school’s sports stars received awards in recognition of their excellence and achievements in extracurricular activities and these included Eoin Bagnall, Hazel Lee, Conor Murphy, Caoimhe Bagnall, Keenan Brereton, Orlaith O’Mahony, Faye Anderson and Ciara Moran. Pádraig Gleeson received the Open Mic Award.

St. Farnan’s involvement in the Skills@Work programme was also celebrated.

Two students from this year’s group were selected for their outstanding contribution to the programme, Laura Kelly and Maciej Berg, and they received special awards from Victoria on behalf of the company.

Mr Collins commended the school’s recently appointed Senior Prefects who assisted the school staff in all aspects of the evening’s organisation. He also paid special tribute to his staff, teachers, secretarial and ancillary.