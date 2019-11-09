Kildare commuters, take note of Iarnrod Eireann changes in train services tonight

Kildare residents hoping to use Iarnrod Eireann services please note the following changes in services tonight:

Portlaoise links to Kildare and Dublin

21:05 hrs Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only, bus transfers will be in operation from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.

22:10 hrs Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only, bus transfers will be in operation from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.

21:25 hrs Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will operate as bus transfers from Portlaoise to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Heuston.

22:02 hrs Kildare to Dublin Heuston is cancelled.

22:30 hrs Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will operate as bus transfers from Portlaoise to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Heuston.

Kildare services to Cork, Limerick and Tralee

21:00 hrs Dublin Heuston to Cork will operate as a bus transfer from Heuston to Portlaoise and Thurles, and a train from Thurles to Cork.

20:25 hrs Cork to Dublin Heuston will operate to Thurles only. Bus transfers will be in operation from Thurles to Portlaoise, Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston.

22:36 hrs Limerick junction to Limerick is deferred to 23.21hr