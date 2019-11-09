Monasterevan fixture in Leinster IFC QF deferred due to unplayable pitch

Rose B O'Donoghue

Reporter:

Rose B O'Donoghue

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Kildare GAA: Monasterevan to take IFC title

Monasterevan Padraig Nash gathers procession ahead of Killian Galligan, Clogherinkoe during the Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final

Today's AIB Leinster Club IFC quarter final between Monasterevan and Mattock Rangers of Louth has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch at Stanbannon Parnells.

The game is re-scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, November 11 at 2 pm.

Another pitch is on standby if the original pitch is declared unplayable.