Monasterevan fixture in Leinster IFC QF deferred due to unplayable pitch
Monasterevan Padraig Nash gathers procession ahead of Killian Galligan, Clogherinkoe during the Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final
Today's AIB Leinster Club IFC quarter final between Monasterevan and Mattock Rangers of Louth has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch at Stanbannon Parnells.
The game is re-scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, November 11 at 2 pm.
Another pitch is on standby if the original pitch is declared unplayable.
