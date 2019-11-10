Cllr states her disappointment at lack of funding for Sallins' assessment

This week the Department of Rural and Community Development allocated €15 million toward projects for rural communities under Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2019. Four projects in County Kildare totaling €312,164 euro were successful.

Mayor of Naas, Cllr Carmel Kelly congratuled the successful applicants who require funding for much-deserved projects.

Speaking to KildareNow, she stated:

"However, I am extremely unhappy that an application on behalf of Sallins to carry out a 'health check' of the village was refused. The completion of the bypass is only months away, this will have a massive impact on the village and its future development".

She continued: "A viable plan is needed now to ensure the village grows in a sustainable manner. Sallins has huge potential and right now is when we should be looking to plan that future. The viability and vitality of our village is at stake.

"At our next Naas MD meeting, I will be asking on what grounds the health check application for Sallins was unsuccessful. The health check process is listed as the first and most important step in town centre renewal and has become a requirement in accessing funding for projects at national level. I am so disappointed for Sallins and the wider community".