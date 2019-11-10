Additional car park spaces for K Leisure & Naas Sports Centre

Kildare County Council says it is committed to providing more car parking spaces to serve people visiting K Leisure and the Naas Sports Centre.

Cllr Seamie Moore asked for more information about the construction of extra car parking spaces at K-Leisure facility and the Naas Sports Centre at Caragh Road, at a Naas Municipal District meeting (October 16).

KCC has indicated that extra parking spaces would be provided for users of both facilities.

There have been complaints about insufficient parking at the facility and these have been raised numerous times with the council officials over the last few years.

KCC provided some additional parking spaces after the playground and skatepark opened - but more still are needed.

Residents have complained about people parking on footpaths.

This represents a danger to children in the area at the playground, at the skate park next door and to the residents across the road. It presents an issue for anyone in a wheelchair or has a buggy or is vision impaired. KCC said it is currently in the process of identifying “someone to oversee and manage this project.”

The meeting was told that the failure to proceed to date is a “resources issue.”