No plans for underground cables in Prosperous

The historic town of Prosperous will have to wait a while before it can look forward to the undergrounding of cables.

At last Friday's meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District committee, chairman, Cllr Brendan Weld proposed that the county council look at the “suitability of undergrounding all the ESB cables in Prosperous village due to its unique heritage.” The meeting heard that the council “is not in a position to develop designs, plans and costings for undergrounding ESB cables.”

The executive also told the members that “for information and context,” Kildare County Council recently spent in excess of €300,000 completing a 100 metres length of undergrounding of cables in Naas.

Cllr Evie Sammon also raised underground cabling for Ballymore Eustace at a recent meeting of Naas Municipal District but similarly, KCC stated there was not the funding to undertake underground cabling in the south Kildare village either.