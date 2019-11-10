Help me find my loving husband: Wife makes appeal about missing partner

A woman has made an appeal on social media to find her missing husband, David George.

Polly Donoghue said: "Have you seen Mark?
"I need help locating my loving husband Mark Andrew George.

"Mark is missing from Donnybrook, Dublin since Monday.

"He is without a car, yet we are searching nationwide.

"Mark is 190cm tall with black hair and a dark complexion, he is maybe wearing glasses.
"Mark is American, and speaks with an accent.
"Any information is hughly appreciated."
Please contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 6669200.