Help me find my loving husband: Wife makes appeal about missing partner

A woman has made an appeal on social media to find her missing husband, David George.

Polly Donoghue said: "Have you seen Mark?

"I need help locating my loving husband Mark Andrew George.

"Mark is missing from Donnybrook, Dublin since Monday.

"He is without a car, yet we are searching nationwide.

"Mark is 190cm tall with black hair and a dark complexion, he is maybe wearing glasses.

"Mark is American, and speaks with an accent.

"Any information is hughly appreciated."

Please contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 6669200.