Help me find my loving husband: Wife makes appeal about missing partner
A woman has made an appeal on social media to find her missing husband, David George.
Polly Donoghue said: "Have you seen Mark?
"I need help locating my loving husband Mark Andrew George.
"Mark is missing from Donnybrook, Dublin since Monday.
"He is without a car, yet we are searching nationwide.
"Mark is 190cm tall with black hair and a dark complexion, he is maybe wearing glasses.
"Mark is American, and speaks with an accent.
"Any information is hughly appreciated."
Please contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 6669200.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on