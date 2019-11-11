Weather update: more unsettled, wet and cold conditions ahead

Today will be a cold, blustery day with sunny spells and occasional showers and temperatures will be cold again tonight.

The showers most frequent and heaviest in the west and north with the risk of hail and thunder. The best of the dry spells will be in the east. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees but strong and gusty west to northwest winds, will make it feel quite chilly.

Tonight, continuing cold and blustery tonight with occasional showers, most frequent across the north and west. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees. West to northwest winds will be generally moderate, but fresh to strong and gusty along northern and western coasts.

Tomorrow, more showers again for Tuesday especially across the north and west of the country. The showers will merge into longer spells of rain in parts of the north for a time. Strong west to northwest winds will ease through the day and a lot of places will see dry and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Cold and unsettled with rain or showers for the coming days but some dry sunny periods expected towards the end of the week. Sleet and rain expected later during the week with temperatures falling to 1-2 degrees.