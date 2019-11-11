Additional services still needed for North Kildare commuters

North Kildare Fianna Fail TD, Frank O’Rourke, has welcomed the recent additional services on the Naas to Blanchardstown 139 Route, as further services were needed but notes that improvements are still needed for the Kilcock, Maynooth and Kildare areas.

“Recently, additional services were added to the 139 Bus Route servicing Naas to Blanchardstown, via Clane, Rathcoffey Maynooth and Leixlip" said Deputy O'Rourke. "One additional service at 7am departing Naas and one additional evening return service.”

“This service is growing in popularity - students attending college, commuters linking to the train service, people going to work, hospital visits or using other public transport services are examples of the valuable contribution to the area.”

Deputy O'Rourke stated there was still a serious need to increase the number of services on the orbital route, and that he is regularly pushing the National Transport Authority (NTA) for additional services.

“As we cater for increased demand for public transport, we need to improve the bus and rail services for North Kildare. The services for Kilcock especially needs improvement. Rail service on the Maynooth and Kildare Line need to be improved ,and we also need a connection linking Maynooth to Tallaght via Celbridge and City West” concluded Deputy O’Rourke