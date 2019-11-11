Gardaí concern re missing youth

Gardaí have reissued an appeal, seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of David Marshall, 16 years, who was last seen at College Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath on Tuesday, 5 November 2019.

David is described as being approximately 5'10 inches in height, slim build and blonde hair.

When last seen, he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a navy hoody.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Mullingar on 044 9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.