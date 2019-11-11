Additional gardaí on weekend patrol during pre Christmas spend

Gardaí in Newbridge advise they will have increased patrols of the town at the weekends in the lead up to Christmas.

The objective of the extra presence around the shopping areas, is to prevent crime and assist with traffic.

"Help us make Newbridge safer for all. Please report any suspicious activity to Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212" appealed Kildare Garda Division on social media.

Shoppers should be aware of unscrupulous pick pockets and never leave gifts or shopping goods visible in their car.