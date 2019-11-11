JOBS: Martin Reddin building contractors hiring in Portlaoise
Martin Reddin Ltd, a leading commercial building contractor based in Portlaoise, is hiring for a number of jobs.
Due to their continued expansion and upcoming new projects, they currently have the following positions available:
Senior Quantity Surveyor
Junior Quantity Surveyor
They are now seeking applications for both roles.
To apply for either of the above positions, forward your CV to mreddin@martinreddin.ie.
