Kildare near top of new private car sales league table in October
Small drop compared to October 2018
File Photo
County Kildare recorded the third highest number of new private car sales in the State for October, according to news figures from the Central Statistics Office.
After Dublin, with 1,498 and Cork, with 339, 124 new cars were sold during the month in Kildare.
This was a drop of two from 126 in the same month in 2018.
By comparison, country wide car sales rose 11.8% between October 2018 and last October.
Sales in Meath and Wicklow last month were 101 and 61 respectively.
