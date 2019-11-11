Kildare's Irish National Stud pitches at London travel fair

A major tourism push for 2020 kicked off when 80 Irish tourism businesses – including the Irish National Stud – joined Tourism Ireland in London, at this year’s World Travel Market (WTM).

World Travel Market is the largest event in the global travel and tourism calendar, with around 51,000 travel professionals from 182 countries and regions around the world attending, including 3,000 international travel media.

Given that recent research undertaken by Tourism Ireland confirms a heightened risk of consumers postponing holidays – due to the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit – World Travel Market has never been more important for Irish tourism than it was this year and the 80-strong delegation represented Ireland’s largest ever presence at the event. Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin TD also attended WTM.

Concerns over travel around Brexit were directly addressed from the CEO of Tourism Ireland Niall Gibbons.

“Our message – and that of the entire Irish tourism industry – is very simple." he said. "Whatever happens with Brexit, our welcome will continue to be as genuinely warm as ever; our people will continue to be funny and full of chat; and our landscapes will continue to take your breath away. Together with our industry, we will be marketing hard in Britain and across the world to deliver that message – from now right through 2020 – and to provide the reassurance that potential visitors and our travel trade partners overseas need to hear.”

Tourism Ireland will launch its full marketing programme for 2020 to the wider Irish industry early in December. In 2019, the organisation invested €45 million on promotions in Britain, North America, Mainland Europe and emerging tourism markets.