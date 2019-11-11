One bed terraced house in Rathangan on the market for €69,000

A one bed mid terraced house is on the market in Rathangan for €69,000.

According to selling agent Kelly Hudson Properties this charming home located in New Street, Rathangan, oozes character and offers huge potential to any purchaser. It comprises of kitchen/dinging, sitting room, bathroom and one bedroom. It also has the extra benefit of having rear access.

Located just off the main street, this property is ideally situated within walking distance of all local amenities. These include schools, shops, bars and much more.

Enjoy leisurely walks down by the canal and for sporting enthusiasts there is a vibrant soccer and GAA club.

Viewing is highly recommended and by appointment only.

A garage also comes with the property.