Spot the car: Vehicle driving in M7 fog with no lights on!

A motorist sent us this photo of the M7 motorway during severe foggy conditions on Sunday morning.

If you look closely, you can see a car - incredibly with no lights on.

The motorist said: "The fog was very bad on Sunday morning near Monasterevin had dropped my speed to around 80km per hour for safety reasons as I could only see about 50m in front of me.

"But I came around a bend and I nearly drove into this car which had no lights on.

"Not even fog lights but no lights at all!"

The driver added: "You can see from the photo, the fog was so dense you can't even read road signs or a digital message board up ahead."