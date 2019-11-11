Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 11 November, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) DOWLING

Hillcrest, Kilcullen, Kildare



DOWLING Patrick (Pat), (Hillcrest, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare) - 10th November 2019 (peacefully) at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his wife Maria, daughter Elaine, sons Patrick and Emmett, daughters-in-law Carol and Jennifer, son-in-law Noel, brother Tommy, sisters Carmel and Finny, grandchildren Bronagh, Odhran, Emily, Niall, Rhona, Lily, Patrick & David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace

Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o'clock to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen for 12 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen.

House strictly private please.

The death has occurred of Riccardo (Ricky) Fusciardi

Celbridge, Kildare / Goatstown, Dublin



Fusciardi (St. Wolstan's Court, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Taney Cresent, Goatstown, Dublin 14) November 11th, 2019, (peacefully), at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Riccardo (Ricky), beloved husband of the late Louisa and dear father of Leonardo, Jannine, Dimitri and Lorenzo. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Arnaldo, Silvio, Gino, Lorenzo, Ezio, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening (12th. November) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning (13th. November) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Liam (Sam) WILLIAMS

Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Kildare



Formerly Carrick, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, son Kenneth, daughters Debbie, Shirley and Caroline, brother Barry, sister Margaret, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Sam Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home Edenderry this Tuesday and Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm each night. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12 O'Clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patsy (Patrick) Clarke

Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, Kildare



Patsy (Patrick) Clarke, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, November 9th 2019, peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Sadly missed by Bernie and his loving son John, daughters Suzanne and Vanessa, his mother Madge, his brothers Barry, Brian, Gerry and Vivian, sisters Anita, Loretta and Joan, sons-in-law David and Noel, daughter-in-law Charlene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his eight grandsons, his two granddaughters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Monday 11th with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 9.30am to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 10.00am requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Newlands Cross Crematorium, arriving for 12.30pm service.

House private on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.