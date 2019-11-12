Weather: sunny spells this am with rain to follow



Today will start off mainly dry over much of Leinster with sunny spells after dawn. However, it will become cloudier as outbreaks of showery rain develop in the north and spread southwards across the region.

It will stay mainly dry in the south and southwest of Leinster with bright spells and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with fresh, gusty northwest winds.



Early tonight, showers will become isolated and it will become mainly dry and cold with clear spells.

Frost will develop as temperatures fall to between - 1 and +2 degrees. Later tonight, rain will develop in the west and spread across much of the province by morning.