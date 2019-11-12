FREE science and technology exhibition this weekend in Co Kildare

"Newbridge Science and Technology Community Exhibition" will be hosted this weekend at Newbridge Town Hall - a science-packed family fun day, with FREE admission. The event will be hosted on Saturday, 16 November from 12 to 4pm.

The exhibition will have science projects from local primary and secondary schools, as well as Kildare Fire services explaining their life saving engineering tools; local gradaí explaining speed detection and radio communication, local First Responders to explain how a life saving equipment works; the Curragh Army with bomb disposal equipment and local doctors with medical equipmen.

Kildare County Council Library will also display their new STEM ICT equipment. Local businesses like Bórd na Móna with VR head sets and miniature renewable energy models; Oral B with 3D printing robotics used for making dental products; Naas Renault with EV Tech and Pfizer with amazing engineering equipment.

Paul Brerton, event co-ordinator says there will also be stands with the Biomedical & Clinical Engineering Association of Ireland, local Enterprise Office Careers, and a host of other local business with a strong dependence in science or engineering.

"Science in Community will display how science helps us every day and to engage with the public" said Paul.

Sponsored by Kildare County Council and run by Science Culture Ireland's community science empowerment project.