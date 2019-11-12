Plans for new pastoral centre at Kilcock church

Plans have been lodged for the construction of a pastoral centre beside St Coca's Church in Kilcock.

The proposed facility will be a single-storey limestone building of 315 square metres in size.

The pastoral centre will be located to the the south of the existing Church.

The designs include the proposed removal of the existing 20th century grotto.

Also planned is the removal of a section of existing boundary wall.

The planning application was lodged in the name of Parish Priest Rev John Brickley.