Recent figures suggest drop in Kildare cancer rates

Recent figures on death rates indicate a lowering of cancer death rates for Kildare over the past five years.

But the proportion of people aged 24 or younger in Kildare as a percentage of total deaths in 2017, is one of the highest in the country, a look at recent Vital Statistics Annual Report 2017 from the Central Statistics Office indicates.

There were 1,003 deaths recorded in the county in 2017 and 21 of them were of people aged between 0-24 years. This represented 2.1% of all deaths. It is higher than the figures for the State as a whole for that age group, which is 1.4.

The Kildare proportion was the third highest in the State, after South Dublin (2.2%) and Clare (2.1%). Of the 0-24 year deaths, last year thirteen were of those aged up to four and seven were aged from 15 to 24 years.

SEE ALSO: Plans to remohttps://www.leinsterleader.ie/news/home/493349/plans-to-remove-church-grotto-for-proposed-new-pastoral-centre.htmlve church grotto for proposed new pastoral centre

Looking at the proportion of 2017 deaths of those aged up to 54 years, these represented 10.7% in Kildare, the fifth highest in the country after Galway city, Meath, South Dublin and Fingal.

Just under a third (32.6%) of those who died were aged between 55-74 years.

The figures suggest good news in the drop in standardised* death rates from cancer between 2012 and 2017.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

Overall, Kildare has one of the lower death rates per 1000 people, even when these crude rates are adjusted and standardized*

The standardised death rate for Ireland per 1,000 of population in 2017 was 6.3. In Kildare it was 6.1.

The figures provide some good news by comparing the cause of deaths over time.

There was an increase in the standardised death rate from malignant neoplasms in many counties between 2012 and 2017, but that rate dropped in Kildare from 2.02 in 2012 to 1.91 two years ago.

*The Central Statistics Office said variations in the age distribution of the population from one area to another have an effect on the comparability of death rates between different areas. If a particular county contains a large proportion of elderly persons, the crude death rate per 1,000 of population will be relatively high even if the health conditions in that area are better than the general average. In an attempt to overcome this, standardised rates are prepared to help compare like with like.