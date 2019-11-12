Great news for Kildare café / restaurant as major expansion gets green light

Planning permission has been granted for the expansion of a café / restaurant in Maynooth.

Office space with a floor area of 36.5m2 will be converted to restaurant use on the ground floor level.

A similar area of office space will also be converted to restaurant use on first floor level.

The development will be taking place at Doctors Lane, Maynooth.

Minor alterations will be carried to the existing Avenue Café which will be extended into the proposed new restaurant space.

The new facility will see an internal fit-out including the addition of 3 new roof lights to the existing roof.

The application was lodged in June and was granted planning permission late last month.