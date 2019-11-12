Emergency General Meeting called as Dunmurry Springs Golf Club in Kildare closes

An EGM has been called by members of the Dunmurry Springs Golf Club, Dunmurry Hill, Rahilla Commons, Kildare, following the news that the club has closed.

It is understood that loans on the Golf Club have been sold on by the bank to a vulture fund.

The EGM of the Men's Club at Dunmurry will be held on Wednesday November 13, 7:30 pm in the club house.

The future of the club and course is, as yet, unknown, but it may be sold on in 2020 and re-open again but as of yet the future is unknown.

It is not anticipated that the bank/vulture fund will be represented at the EGM tomorrow night.