'Powerful' auction in aid of KARE services

Father and son, Sean and Robert Power, will be hosting a week-long auction later this month, in aid of KARE services.

“Having been involved at both board and volunteer level with KARE for a long number of years, my father Sean announced his intention to run the auction during his tenure as Mayor of Kildare last year” said Rob.

“But we are only getting around to it now!” he told the Kildare Post. “The fundraiser will comprise of a week-long online auction, commencing on November 22 where most items will be available to bid on.

“An open reception will be hosted on Sunday, December 1 at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge at 2pm where we will have a raffle and auction for a select group of items”.

For any far-thinking readers, a solicitor's services to complete a will is one of the goods up for auction! Other items to be auctioned is dinner for 10 people with Bertie Ahern and Charlie McCreevy; weekends for two in Ireland (various) and Lisbon plus a family holiday in Salou; lunch and shopping spree in Kildare Village with overnight, dinner, bed and breakfast; Mondello driving experience; All-Ireland football final tickets; lunch for four at Dáil Éireann; green fees in various Kildare golf clubs and generous prizes sponsored by Punchestown, Naas and The Curragh racecourses.

“We are hugely grateful for the support of various partners across business, retail, political, the hospitality sector and the generosity of the general public in compiling the prize list to date” said Sean Power.

“If anyone would like to donate further prizes, please contact myself at 087 294 3299 or Rob at 085 727 9307 before Friday, November 15” concluded Sean.

The bidding line will open at app.galabid.com/kare but will not be live until November 22.To register, text your name to 086 180 3786 after Nov 22; bidders will be updated on bids, and they will be able to increase their offer should they wish to remain in the 'race' for the goods/prize.