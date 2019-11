Extremely heavy traffic on the N7 northbound from after J10 Naas South through to J8 Johnstown, where there’s a crash.

It’s busy on the M4 eastbound from J7 Maynooth to J6 Celbridge and again from J3 Lucan to the M50.

Reminder that it takes longer to stop on wet roads, so reduce your speed if it’s wet where you are driving.