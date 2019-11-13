Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Mary Hayes (née Muldoon) – Drumcondra, Dublin / Creggs, Galway / Kilkenny / Maynooth

November 11 2019, peacefully, deeply regretted by her loving husband Ken, brothers Andy and John, sister Elizabeth, mother-in-law Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt Mary Ellen, relatives and friends. Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 5-8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 11:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by private cremation. Family flowers on please, donations, if desired, to NCBI. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly's Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Patricia (Patty) RAFTER (née Horkan) – Dalkey, Dublin / Newbridge / Swinford, Mayo

November 9 2019, peacefully in St Vincent’s University Hospital and previously in the wonderful care of Our Lady’s Manor, Dalkey. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Very sadly missed by her loving sisters Mary Glynn and Bridget (Della) Horkan, nephew Gerard, cousins, relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning (14 November) at 11 am in Our Lady’s Manor Chapel, Bulloch Castle, Dalkey, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Gary Wall – Castledermot

November 9 2019 aged 57 years at the Hospital of St. John & St. Elizabeth, St. John’s Wood, London. Youngest son of the late Jim and Moira Wall, predeceased by his brother Michael and sister-in-law Rosaleen. Sadly missed by his sister Pauline, brothers John, Frank and Eugene, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 20th at 12noon in the Hospital Chapel followed by cremation.