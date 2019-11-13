Help wanted for Monasterevin Christmas Lights

The Monasterevin Christmas Lights Committee have put out an appeal online for help to light up the town this Christmas.

It states that the Christmas lights is a huge job carried out by a committee which is currently made up of four people.

"They get some help from the local Fire Service who always ready to help, but these people are always on call and and had to leave to attend fires when the call came. We all want to enjoy the Christmas Lights and see the Christmas tree in the square. But if we aren't prepared to get up and get out to help, then we deserve to be in darkness over this festive period.

Please help out our community. It is for us, our children, families, friends and neighbours. Every time people volunteer their time in Monasterevin is to create a better place for us to live in."

Interested parties can register their interest through the Monasterevin Lights Up for Christmas Facebook page or through a private message.