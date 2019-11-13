Drunken dad who forcibly pushed girlfriend fined €500 at Athy District court

A man who was before Athy District Court on Tuesday, November 12 after he smashed up a TV and a window causing €1,000 worth of damage and forcibly pushed his girlfriend while drunk was fined €500.

Judge Desmond Zaidan applied reporting restrictions on to the case as the couple share a child together and so the man cannot be named.

The court heard that he was extremely drunk at the time when an argument broke out at their premises.

Gardai were called to the scene after he 'forcibly pushed' his girlfriend, smashed a rear window and then smashed the TV.

The girlfriend did not suffer any injuries and the couple are now seperated.

The defendant who has 14 previous convictions has paid €1,000 in compensation to the injured party.

“My client was very drunk at the time,” said his solicitor Frank Taaffe.

“I have no idea why the argument started. He has since paid compenstation to the victim. The episode came about out of him being very drunk. He has since fixed the window and paid for the damage caused.”

The court heard that the injured party did not want to appear in court or provide a victim impact statement to the court.

He was fined €500 and given six months to pay.