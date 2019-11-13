The Crossings Christmas Corolla Collection gets underway 

The Crossings Naas are once again hosting their Christmas Corolla Collection. “We’re asking the people of Kildare to donate toys and foodstuffs to be distributed and donated to the St Vincent de Paul locally” said Liam Fitzpatrick of the Crossings.

“People can drop in their donations to The Crossings located on Sallins Road, Naas six days a week, from Monday to Friday, 8.30am-6pm and from 9am-5pm on Saturdays.

“We will be accepting donations until December 14” he stated, “so as to distribute the goods in time for Christmas.

“Our campaign was incredibly successful last year, and we were astounded by the generosity of the people of Naas and surrounding area – so all donations appreciated, toys, foodstuffs and gifts, etc, accepted up to, and including December 14”.