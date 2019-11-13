Garda warning over “terrifying” attacks on sex workers after several incidents

Gardaí revealed they are investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers that have occurred since the middle of October.

The attacks have occurred nationwide but mostly in Dublin.

The motive for these attacks appears to be robbery, although violence has been used and they have been terrifying incidents for both male and female sex workers.

Gardai said: "On each occasion an online appointment is made, but when the ‘client’ arrives the sex worker is attacked and robbed by a number of men.

"Investigations into these attacks are at an advanced stage but we would appeal to any sex worker who may have been subject to a similar attack to immediately report the incident.

"You will be treated confidentially with compassion and sensitivity."

Gardai said they are also appealing to any person with information on these callous, targeted attacks to please contact Gardaí to assist in bringing these dangerous attackers to justice. Gardaí can be contacted via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A list of victim support groups are available at https://www.garda.ie/en/Victim-Services/Where-else-can-I-get-support-/Victim-Support-Services.html