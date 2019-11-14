Major emergency training event taking place at Newbridge Fire Station

A major emergency services training event will be held at Newbridge Fire Station next year.

Specialist response teams from Ireland and overseas will attend the Rescue Organisation Ireland National Rescue Challenge 2020 in Newbridge on Saturday, April 18.

The 12th Rescue Organisation Ireland National Rescue Challenge is designed for all emergency services, both professional and voluntary, to come together to demonstrate and share their skills in road traffic collision and pre-hospital trauma care.

This is the only event in Ireland where domestic and international emergency services come together, share skills and compete in these two crucial disciplines of patient care.

A spokesman for Rescue Organisation Ireland said: “We are partnering with Kildare Fire Service who are hosting the challenge.

“The Challenge will have many different learning opportunities for everyone including the theme of agricultural-based scenarios in association with Macra na Ferma, a free and open to the public CPR Challenge in partnership with the Irish Heat Foundation and road safety with the Road Safety Authority.”

Kildare Fire Service crew members recently took part in a Rescue Organisation Ireland training exercise at Casement Aerodrome hosted by the Irish Air Corps.

The training covered Air Ambulance operations, parachute incidents, road traffic collision rapid extrication and ejector seats.

Rescue Organisation Ireland (ROI) is a voluntary organisation and a registered charity founded by members of the Irish Fire & Emergency Services as a means of improving, updating and standardising the training of Emergency Service personnel (in particular Fire Service) who regularly respond and deal with Road Traffic Collisions (RTCs) on Ireland’s roads.