Rathangan GAA 'going to the dogs' for fundraising evening
Rathangan GAA are hosting their annual fundraiser this year in Newbridge Greyhound Track on Saturday 14th December from 7pm.
Organisers said this is a fantastic opportunity to come together as a Club and community and enjoy a fun filled evening.
Santa Claus arriving at 7pm with a treat for the kids.
Family Tickets for the evening cost €25.
The club said it is hoping people will come along and support their Club.
Tickets can be purchased locally in Natasha's in Rathangan or from committee members.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on