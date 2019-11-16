Santa arriving at Whitewater Shopping Centre!

Saturday, November 23

Rose B O'Donoghue

Reporter:

Rose B O'Donoghue

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

30 Santa Whitewater

See Santa arrive at Whitewater Shopping Centre - with snow - on Saturday, November 23

Christmas atmosphere really kicks off at 12pm on Saturday, 23 November with music and face painting in Whitewater!

Santa will travel in a horse and carriage, with the Patrician Band accompanying him from the garda station at approximately 1.30pm, arriving at Whitewater Shopping Centre for 2pm 

Santa and the band will then parade through the popular centre – with snow canons a-plenty and lots of festive decor and cheer!

From 12noon on Saturday, 23 November, music, Santa, face painting and snow, all promised at Whitewater SC.