Co Kildare Obituaries for Friday, 15 November, 2019

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Molloy

Camp, Tralee, Kerry / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Late of Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare.

Suddenly, beloved son of the late Marian and Charles and brother of the late Marian and Joseph; sadly missed by his loving daughters Chelsea, Shannon and Chantelle, sons Stephen, Alan, Thomas, Robert and Adam, son-in-law Ross, grandchildren Kaydan and Cameron, sister Maggie, brothers Patrick and Jack, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Clarke's Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington, (Eircode: W91 YN79) on Monday (November 18th) from 2.00p.m. until 6.00p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00a.m. followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Martin Ayres

Clanough, Johnstownbridge, Kildare



Martin Ayres, Clanough, Enfield, Co. Meath, November 13th 2019, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his son Shane and daughter Charline, also Pauline and Suzanne, brothers Willie, Johnny, Thomas and Noel, sisters Marie, Bernadette, Kathleen, Geraldine, Elizabeth, Connie and Bridget, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Martin Rest in Peace

Reposing at the resisdence of his sister Geraldine Hogan (eircode W91 HW54) on Sunday from 3pm with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 1.30pm in the Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe Enfield (A83 XW11) with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time only on Monday Please.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Dette) Corrigan (née Hughes)

late of Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare



CORRIGAN (née Hughes) Margaret (Dette), (Beech Park Nursing Home & late of Langton Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 14th November 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the nurses & staff of Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare. Loving wife of the late Peter; deeply regretted by her brother Seán, brother-in-law, nephews & their families, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Margaret Rest in Peace

Reposing at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare from 4 o’clock till 7 o’clock on Friday with prayers at 6 o’clock. Removal by Anderson & Leahy funeral directors on Saturday morning at 9.15 o’clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany, for 10 o’clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Anna SNELL (née Meehan)

New Abbey Road, Kilcullen, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



SNELL (née Meehan) Anna (New Abbey Road, Kilcullen and formerly of Blackrath, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) - 14th November 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Anna, wife of the late Frank; sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Seán, Frank, Seamus, Ben and Tom, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Anna Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Stephen Joseph Brennan

Bishopsland, Kildare Town, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving mother Rose, brothers Bobby, Paul, Jordan and Aaron, sister Sarah, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Stephen Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 4pm on Thursday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Anne CAMPBELL (née Casey)

St. Dominic's Park, Newbridge, Kildare



CAMPBELL Anne (née Casey), (St. Dominic's Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 12th November 2019 (suddenly) at her home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Seán, daughters Frances and Aideen, son Seán Jnr., son-in-law John, daughter-in-law to be Sylvia, granddaughter Amelia, brother Liam, sisters Mary, Marjorie, Joan, Emilda and Jacinta, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home all day on Thursday with Rosary that evening at 8 o’clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 o’clock to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.