1969 All Ireland-winning Kildare team to be honoured at event

The Kildare Intermediate team that won the All Ireland in 1960 will be honoured at an event later this month.

The Kildare GAA Awards Night takes place in the Osprey Hotel on November 29 at 7.30pm.

Also being honoured will be the Leinster Minor Football Champions.

Awards will also be given out to football and hurling players of the year.

The handballer of the year will also be honoured.

The MC will be Kildare football great Johnny Doyle.