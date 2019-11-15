Families in need urged to contact SVP for help this Christmas in Kildare
Saint Vincent de Paul
The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP)
Kildare Families in need this Christmas can contact St Vincent de Paul from now until December 13 for help this festive season.
Christmas help can be requested by phoning 01 8550022 during office hours or anytime online at svp.ie.
Go to request and specify Christmas Help and include your phone number and family details including the number of adults and children in the home.
