Retired rugby star Jamie Heaslip on mini-tour of Kildare this weekend

Former Irish rugby player, Jamie Heaslip will be in Eason in Newbridge on Sunday for a book signing.

Jamie has just released his new memoir ‘All In’.

During the course of a thirteen-year career, Heaslip amassed 229 appearances for Leinster and 100 international caps.

In his book, he details his time on the international squad and the key events and personalities that helped craft his winning mindset.

An inspiring personal memoir and insider account of Ireland’s transformation from amateur team to one of the world’s greatest.

At the event, Heaslip will sign copies of the book for those in attendance.

Later that day, Jamie will make an appearance at Barker & Jones, Naas at 4pm.

This is a free event and open to rugby fans of all ages!

Heaslip is one of the most decorated players in the history of Irish rugby.

