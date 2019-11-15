Man unwittingly purchased stolen quad bike worth €2000 for €500 Kildare court hears

A man who was before Athy District Court on Tuesday, November 12 for being in possession of a stolen quad bike worth €2,000 was fined €750.

Dalibor Bohacik with an address listed as Rheban, Athy came to the attention of gardai on January, 28, 2019 at Bawn, Corrablone in Laois due to the tracking device that was fitted by the owner on the bike.

The Court heard that the defendant had bought the quad bike for €500 and had no idea it was worth €2,000.

It was for sale and the defendant thought that it needed work and bought it to do it up and make some money on it.

He was approached at his door for the sale and later was able to give a description of the men to gardai.

His solicitor Aisling Murphy said that her client did not know it was stolen at the time.

He is from Slovakia and has lived here for 16 years.

He works part time as a welder and is 42 years old and has one child.

“He thought he could turn a profit on the bike,” she said.

“He was naive and reckless and this was an opportunistic purchase but he did not know it was stolen. The bike has since been recovered.”

Judge Desmond Zaidan fined the defendant €750.