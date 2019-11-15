Croí Laighean Credit Union announces 3 year sponsorship with Robertstown GAA

Croí Laighan Credit Union has signed a sponsorship agreement with Robertstown GFC.

Martin Fitzgerald, Community Relations Specialist with Croí Laighean Credit Union, said the partnership with the community focused club will further strengthen links with local communities across its catchment area.

“We are delighted to build a longer-term relationship with the club and support the community ethos of Robertstown GFC, an ethos that is also shared by Croí Laighean Credit Union.”

“Robertstown GFC is delighted with Croí Laighean’s announcement of sponsorship over the next three years. This will be invested in the club’s underage development programme,” said Declan Percival, chairman of Robertstown GFC.

“We offer football training and development to almost 90 children, from the ages of five through 12. This very generous donation from the Credit Union organisation will be put to great use by the club.

“This year marks the 100th anniversary of Robertstown GFC,” says Mark McDermott, chairman of Robertstown GFC’s Underage Committee. “The best way we can express our thanks to those who founded the club is to ensure its development for the future. Part of that development includes expanding our facilities for our underage squads — we’re currently developing a new floodlit pitch complete with a walking/running track — so every donation we receive helps us enormously.”

Croí Laighean Credit Union has sponsored over 70 community-based organisations in North Kildare in recent years, including Robertstown GFC.

Earlier this year, the club was successful in applying for LGFA registration — thanks to the sterling efforts of Underage Committee member Catherine Mullaney and her dedicated team of volunteer mentors.

“Almost 70 girls took part in the club’s LGFA programme last spring,” said McDermott. “This has provided a major shot in the arm for Robertstown GFC, and the uptake in Gaelic football among local girls has surpassed all our expectations.

“Croí Laighean Credit Union supported us in our efforts by supplying jerseys and kits to our underage girls.

“We sincerely thank Croí Laighean Credit Union for its generosity and look forward to working closely with our credit union partners into the future,” he concluded.

Croí Laighean Credit Union now has over 38,000 members across its catchment area with branches in Edenderry, Coill Dubh, Clane, Leixlip, Allenwood, Carbury and Prosperous.