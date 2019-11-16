Kildare Gardai help stop and test over 300 drivers for alcohol and drugs

A Special Inter Divisional Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint Operation was performed last night by Naas, Portlaoise and Tullamore Roads Policing Units.

This Operation targeted four border locations between the Kildare and Laois/Offaly Garda Divisions and focused on Drink and Drug Driving.

A total of 4 Supermit Checkpoints were performed.

328 Motorists were tested for Drink and Drugs:

2 Motorists were arrested for Drug Driving;

1 Vehicle Seized – L-Licence Driver Unaccompanied;

A Number of other Minor Road Traffic Offences were also detected with FCPNs to issue.

An Garda Siochana said they would like to thank the public for their patience and assistance during this operation.