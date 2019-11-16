Katie Taylor's boxing gloves among novely auction items

Network Ireland Kildare Branch are in the final stages of preparation for the annual Charity Lunch to be held in Killashee Hotel on Friday next, November 22. The event is being held in aid of the chosen charity for 2019, Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and is sure to be a huge success.

The auction will undoubtedly, be a key part of the fundraiser with Aubrey McCarthy the man on the podium and a great selection of novelty items, among them, boxing gloves of world champion Katie Taylor, a rugby ball signed by the Irish rugby team (below), signed Dublin GAA jerseys and lots more.



The event will commence with a Prosecco reception followed by a three course lunch and entertainment by John Forde and Kildare’s renowned soprano, Celine Byrne.



Network Ireland Kildare Branch President, Emma Murphy commented “Only days to go to our annual charity lunch and wow, what a day we’ve planned”.



“Jam packed with outstanding auction and raffle prizes fantastic entertainment, a gorgeous goodie bag and of course a diamond to be won on the day, what more can I say. It’s a charity event not to be missed and we look forward to raising much needed funds for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie who offer amazing financial and practical support for families with children affected by this awful disease.



“Every cent counts so if you can’t attend on the day, please contact me for details.”



Amongst the items for auction are a rugby ball signed by Ireland’s senior team, two Dublin jerseys, a walk-on part in Fair City, a soccer jersey, framed picture of Dublin GAA legend Bernard Brogan, a stable tour of Gordon Elliot’s racing yard, Katie Taylor boxing gloves and much more.



There is also a raffle with beautiful prizes so there will be some very happy winners while raising much needed funds for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie. If you would like to make a contribution to Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, you can contact Network Ireland Kildare Branch on Facebook or LinkedIn. Last year’s charity luncheon raised €33,000 for Tiglin Rehabilitation Services, the largest amount raised to date from the event.

The events are run in association with Local Enterprise Office Kildare and with the support of Kildare Post/Kildare Now along with our national partner, AIB.



About Network Ireland Kildare Branch:

Network Ireland Kildare Branch is an organisation for women in business, the professions and the arts. With over 1140 members spread across 15 branches in Ireland, the Kildare branch of Network Ireland is one of the most dynamic in Ireland, hosting monthly events ranging across a variety of topics including Women in Leadership, Communication Skills, Marketing and Finance. We also celebrate International Women’s Day in March, our annual BusinessAwards and our very successful Annual Charity lunch in November. We have over 140 members from a large variety of professions, from sole traders to CEOs of large organisations.