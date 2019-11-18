Traffic slow on N7, delays on M4

Met Eireann urge continued caution is advised on the roads this morning, with ice and frost reported in many parts of the country. Extra care is advised on secondary routes in particular. A Status Yellow Low Temperature warning is place for most of the country valid until 10am this morning (18 November ).

Leave plenty of extra time to de-ice your vehicle before you set out. When driving on icy roads, remember it takes longer to stop so slow down and keep further back from the vehicle in front. Avoid harsh braking or any harsh manoeuvres.

Freezing fog is also possible this morning: use fog lights in any affected areas but remember to turn them off afterwards. If you come across freezing fog while driving, direct your car’s heaters towards the windscreen to avoid ice building on the outside.

Traffic delays:

It’s quite a busy morning for northbound traffic on the N7 route. The heaviest stretch is from J8 Johnstown to J6 Castlewarden, with intermittent delays continuing from there to the Red Cow Interchange.

Eastbound traffic on the M4 is heavy from well before J7 Maynooth past J6 Celbridge. Then on the N4, it’s busy from J4 Newcastle through to the M50.

There are also delays on the Dublin Rd (R148) queuing for the roundabout off Collinstown Ind Park from the Maynooth direction.

There's a queue on the N81 northbound approaching works north of Blessington. A stop/go system remains in place to facilitate rolling works on the N81 in Wicklow until Friday 22 next, moving from the Kilteel jct towards Blessington.