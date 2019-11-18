Attention house hunters! Cottage near the Curragh with €95k guide price

This detached four bedroom house near the Curragh is for sale at an online auction.

The property, which requires refurbishment, has a guide price of €95,000 with Bid.x1

The home, located at Whitehouse, Mullaghmoy, extends to approximately 194 sq. m (2,088 sq. ft).



The subject property is located approximately 10km south of The Curragh.

Local amenities include a wide range of bars, restaurants and shops with further amenities including Newbridge Silverware, Ryston Sports and Social Club, Newbridge Greyhound Stadium and The Curragh Racecourse.

Transport links include bus routes, Newbridge Train Station, the M7 and the M9.

