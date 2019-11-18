Bargains! Homes in Kildare going under hammer with average guide price of €30k

Four two-bedroom homes in Co Kildare are being sold at an auction.

The properties at 5, 6, 7 & 8 Grove Court in Robertstown are going under the hammer with a guide price of €120,000 or an average of €30,000 per property.

BidX1. said the derelict terraced houses each have an area of approximately 85 sq. m (914 sq. ft).

Robertstown, which is 14km north-west of Naas, sits on the picturesque Grand Canal.

The properties can be accessed via Main Street on to Grove Lane.

There are gardens to the rear and off street parking is available.

For more information and bidding details, see HERE.