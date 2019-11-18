Good news for Kildare town commuters with new morning service from today

Kildare town commuters have a new morning service from today that will operate six days a week, Monday to Saturday.

The 8.12am will operate 6 days a week, Monday to Saturday, from Kildare Town.

The new rail services, which comes in from Galway, went live in Kildare this morning.

According to Irish Rail the service is a new stop for the 6.25am from Galway to accommodate commuters in Kildare town.

Irish Rail listened to feedback from customers who were standing at the station and would see the Galway train pass by so they advanced the service by 5 minutes from Galway to allow it to stop in Kildare town.