Body discovered in burnt out car in Lucan yesterday evening



Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal incident in the Mount Andrew area, Lucan yesterday evening Monday, 18 November 2019.

Emergency services attended the scene of a car fire, not far from Liffey Valley Shopping Centre after the alarm was raised, circa 8.15pm.

Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí attended the scene, but the car was already engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

After the fire was extinguished, emergency service members discovered the body of a male in the car.

The scene was subsequently sealed off for a technical examination. Residents in Mount Andrew Rise were shocked at the incident, as the car was set alight close to the gable wall of a house.

It is believed the deceased may have been shot prior to the car being set alight.