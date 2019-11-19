Want to sharpen up your photography skills?

One day photography course

Conor Williams, well known Kildare photographer is hosting a one-day photography course entitled 'Basics of Photography' next weekend.

The course will be held on Saturday, 23 November from 10am to 2pm at Old Kilcullen, near Kilcullen.

Conor will teach/show the basics of photographic composition, how to use camera controls and handy tips on the best value in cameras and their scope, if you're thinking of buying a camera for Christmas.

Cost for the full's course is €50 per person.

Bookings with Conor at 086 872 1707 or email conorwphotography@gmail.com.