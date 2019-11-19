Traffic slowing on N7 and M4

Delays are building on the M4 eastbound from before J7 Maynooth past J6 Celbridge.

There are also delays on the N7 northbound between J8 Johnstown and J7 Kill.

A reminder of the new layout on M7 in both directions at J10 Naas South.

There are new on-ramps, joining the motorway a little earlier than the old ones, which have been closed; the new turn offs are easy to miss in dark, or foggy weather.

There's no access anymore from the Rathasker Rd to the M7 southbound.