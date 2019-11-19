Weather forecast: cloudy but dry start to Tuesday, 19 November

Cloudy but dry this morning. A short spell of light rain around the middle of the day - early afternoon especially.

Mainly dry later this afternoon and evening. Fresh southeast winds. Highest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees.

It will be cloudy and mild tonight with a few showers likely. However, showers will be heavy and prolonged in the south later tonight. Minimum temperatures 2 to 5 degrees. Moderate to fresh south breezes.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, 20, sunny spells are expected. Mainly dry in the morning.

Widespread showers in the afternoon. The showers heavy and prolonged in the evening. Fresh southeast winds. Highest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees.

The outlook for the rest of the week will see a return to unsettled weather, with scattered outbreaks of rain also, some heavy and prolonged across the south and east. Southeast winds will be fresh and blustery but mild. Mild weather on Friday, with some good dry spells, but showers or showery rain will occur widely, especially over southern counties.

Winds mainly from the east will be moderate. Temperatures typically 9 to 12 degrees.

Saturday looks like being a dry in most places other than well scattered showers.