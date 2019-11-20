The Seafarer staged this week by Kilcullen Drama Group

Feel like a little giggle before the madness of Christmas commences?

Kilcullen Drama Group is renowned for its ace stage presentations, especially when it comes to comedy. This week, commencing tonight, the group will stage 'The Seafarer' by Conor McPherson.

A black comedy, it stars Maurice O'Mahony as Richard, Fergal Sloan as Ivan, Conor Ryan as Sharky, Liam McManus as Nicky, and Alan Clarke as Mr Lockhart.

Senior citizens preview is tonight, and staged again Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, at 8pm sharp.

Bookings at Berney's Chemist on 045 481 497 - for a good giggle and a lesson on who time/life can pass you by - The Seafarer in Kilcullen from this evening to Saturday.